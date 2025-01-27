Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 686,916 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 686,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Plexus by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Plexus by 89.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $4,655,870. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Plexus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $152.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

