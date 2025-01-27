Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $73.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $73,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,598,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000,000 after buying an additional 284,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 170,859 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 616.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,776 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 161,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,737,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,131,000 after buying an additional 103,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 48.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

