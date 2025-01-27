Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 536,328 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $85,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 191,017 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.76 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,227.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,992.21. This represents a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,865 shares of company stock worth $2,167,768. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

