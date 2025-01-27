Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock worth $1,288,448,522. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

