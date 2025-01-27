Park Edge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $939.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $951.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The company has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

