Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.9% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 56.6% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

