Parkside Investments LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB opened at $25.68 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

