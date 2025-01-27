Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $165.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $165.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

