Parkside Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.