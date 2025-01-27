Patrick Whitesell Acquires 120,958 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 120,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.92 per share, with a total value of $18,254,981.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,974,841.04. The trade was a 11.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 89,234 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12.
- On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell acquired 108,476 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.
- On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.
Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,341. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
