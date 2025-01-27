Patrick Whitesell Acquires 120,958 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 120,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.92 per share, with a total value of $18,254,981.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,974,841.04. The trade was a 11.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 89,234 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12.

On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell acquired 108,476 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.

On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.

Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,341. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

