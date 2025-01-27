Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $48.72 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

