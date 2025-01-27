Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,332 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after purchasing an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $559.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $443.75 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

