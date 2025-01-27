PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PEP stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.