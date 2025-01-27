Petix & Botte Co Buys New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
