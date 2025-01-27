Petix & Botte Co Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after buying an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,768,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

