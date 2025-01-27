PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.84 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

