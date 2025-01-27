PFG Investments LLC Purchases 119 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,870,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

