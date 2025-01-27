PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $242.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.22 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

