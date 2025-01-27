Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

