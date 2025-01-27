Piscataqua Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NU by 105.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NU by 458.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NU by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after buying an additional 8,806,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

