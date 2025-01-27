Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 723.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,075 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.