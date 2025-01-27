PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO Sells $725,890.20 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $725,890.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,238.97. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $90.79 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 96.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 66.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

