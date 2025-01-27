Prism Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,249,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,044,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.47 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

