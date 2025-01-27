Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.89. 4,628,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,681,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Red Cat Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Cat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

In other news, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,333,105.60. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $2,726,813.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,086.88. This represents a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

