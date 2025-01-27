Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

