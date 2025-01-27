Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Everus accounts for about 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus Stock Performance

NYSE:ECG opened at $77.28 on Monday. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $760.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everus

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.