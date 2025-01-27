Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 361,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 406,536 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $14.12 on Monday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

