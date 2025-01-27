Reviewing ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and ageas SA/NV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $120.20 million 2.20 $19.28 million $0.48 15.56 ageas SA/NV $12.61 billion 0.76 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Kolibri Global Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 ageas SA/NV 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 31.60% 9.18% 7.03% ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats ageas SA/NV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

