Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.