Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 179,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Senseonics ( NYSE:SENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 124,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,960.72. This represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

