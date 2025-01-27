RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $85.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. RLI has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,205.05. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RLI by 620.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 76.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RLI by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

