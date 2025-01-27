Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

RBLX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. 1,846,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.43. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $67.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,136.05. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,812 shares of company stock worth $80,070,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after buying an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $89,304,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 32.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

