Royal Bank of Canada Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $384.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.19.

NYSE:HCA traded up $16.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.63. 1,046,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,092. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.49 and its 200-day moving average is $353.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 520.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

