Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 1995650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 236,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

