RTX (RTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $20,580,450.42 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.