Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

SGMO opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 313,587 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.