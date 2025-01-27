Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $202.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.80. 377,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

