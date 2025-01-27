Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Trading Up 1.3 %

SE stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.23 and a beta of 1.54. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

