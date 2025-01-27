Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $19.02. Septerna shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 12,754 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEPN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Septerna stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

