Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 4.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

CTA stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

