SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.36. Approximately 141,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 221,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

SJW Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

