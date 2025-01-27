Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

SWBI opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

