Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 564046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 2.1 %

About Société Générale Société anonyme

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.