SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$745.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.4 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 179.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.