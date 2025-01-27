South Plains Financial’s (SPFI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

SPFI opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,009,894.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $2,882,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.