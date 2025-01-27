SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hovde Group cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $103.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. SouthState has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

