SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

