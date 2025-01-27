SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after buying an additional 1,957,613 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,353,000 after buying an additional 3,762,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.12 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

