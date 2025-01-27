Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.83 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
