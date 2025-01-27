Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NDAQ opened at $81.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

